Former NTV Anchor Ken Mijungu Finds New Home At KTN

Former NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu has landed a new job at Standard Group PLC.

This writer understands that Mijungu has joined KTN and will soon be unveiled as the station’s assignment editor.

His first working day at the Mombasa Road-based media house was yesterday, December 1.

It’s on the same day that he hinted, through his Twitter page, that he had found a new home.

“Welcome Home!” he tweeted KTN’s slogan.

Reports indicate that Mijungu was also spotted within the company’s premises.

According to sources in the know, Mijungu is set to host his own show and also anchor news, similar roles that he played back at NTV.

The former Side Bar host’s debut at Standard Group comes days after the media house reportedly sent home a number of staffers from the TV division comprising KTN and KTN News as well as from the print division.

Some of those affected include Ellen Wanjiru, KTN Managing Editor, Standard Sub-editor Anthony Malesi and Swahili Editor Frank Otieno.

Mijungu was among Nation Media Group Journalists who were sent home in July, a period when several media houses laid-off employees in cost-cutting measures amid Covid-19 effects that have left companies struggling to raise revenue.

Other renowned journalists, who were retrenched alongside Mijungu included AM Live show host Debarl Inea, Brenda Wanga (Reporter), Sharon Baranga (Reporter) and Shaban Ulaya (Head of Swahili).

Harith Salim (Swahili news anchor), Lillian Kiarie (Business reporter), Silas Apollo (Political reporter) were also sacked.

Harith Salim has also landed a job at Mediamax Network Limited-owned K24 TV.

“I can’t wait to start this new venture,” he told a local news outlet on Wednesday.

In October, Sharon Baranga joined TV47 as the head of the station’s Education desk.

