Former Nominated MCA at the Centre of Coalition Agreement Between Kiunjuri’s TSP Party and UDA

Former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party (TSP) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have signed a coalition agreement ahead of 2022 polls.

According to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in our possession, the agreement was signed on February 14 and is focused on the 2022 succession politics.

“The purpose of this MOU is to formalize a framework of cooperation and to facilitate collaboration between the Parties in support of the 2022 Agenda for capturing the presidency, building on their comparative advantages and ensuring their complementarity and mutual reinforcement,” the document reads in part.

The document recognises Mwangi Kiunjuri as the party leader for TSP while Deputy President William Ruto is recognised as the party leader for UDA.

The coalition has been engineered by ousted Jubilee deputy secretary-general Caleb Kipkemei Kositany as the secretary-general on the UDA side and former nominated MCA Bernadette Wangui Nganga as the vice-chairman on the TSP side.

Read: Murunga’s Widow Accuses UDA Candidate Lanya Of Using Daughter To Sabotage Campaign

Ms Nganga, an alumna of Daystar University, was a nominated MCA in Nairobi under the TNA Party, which was folded to form the current Jubilee Party. She served between 2013 and 2017.

She also unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi woman representative seat in Nairobi in 2017. She has intentions to vie again in Nairobi but is yet to reveal the seat she will go for in 2022.

The MoU will remain active for the next three years with eligibility to be extended for a further three years, unless the parties change opinion.

The MOU further stipulates the sharing of Cabinet posts at 50:50, tentatively.

“Details to the power-sharing agreement will follow immediately this coalition takes power,” the document reads in part.

The MoU comes at a time the political heat is rising in the country, with UDA lieutenants accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of betraying his deputy William Ruto.

Read Also: Ex-CS Mwangi Kiunjuri Makes U-turn, Supports Push To Amend The Constitution

Kiunjuri formed TSP after being ousted from the cabinet in 2020, terming it as the vehicle he will use to vie for Presidency in 2022.

UDA on the other hand was formed by Ruto allies from the ruling Jubilee Party who felt like outcasts in the Jubilee Party, in conjunction with some members of opposition parties like former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu