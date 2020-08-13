in SPORTS

Concerns As Former NFL Player Daniel Adongo Posts Weird Spiritual Videos

Daniel Adongo
Daniel Adongo, [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Adongo has been posting weird spiritual videos on his social media handles, raising concerns about his mental health.

Adongo, 30, made a big money move to Colts 2013, ditching rugby union for American football in the National Football League (NFL).

The deal was then rumoured to be in the region of Kshs 216 million.

Adongo moved to South Africa in 2007 to join the Sharks’ rugby academy and played professional rugby union in South Africa and New Zealand between 2011 and 2013.

He then converted to American football, joining the Indianapolis Colts as an outside linebacker until 2015.

Daniel AdongoNFL

