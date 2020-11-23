Former Naivasha MP John Kihagi’s Land To Be Auctioned Following Bank Row

Land belonging to former Naivasha MP John Kihagi is set to be auctioned over Sh21.7 million row with a local bank.

According to a local publication, the former legislator claims that he only owes Jamii Bora Bank Sh2.3 million that he had borrowed in 2014 using the land’s title deed. He further states that he had already cleared the loan.

However, additional information indicates that part of the money was advanced to Ridhika Capital Limited, a microfinance with the former MP as one of the directors.

The MP had sought the help of the court to stop the bank from auctioning the piece of land but the plea was rejected.

In a ruling by Justice Richard Mwongo, the court could not stop the sale of the land as the title was used to secure advances not as Kihagi but as Ridhika Capital.

Therefore, the microfinance increased the loans from Sh16 million to the current Sh21.7 million as the title deed was used in a number of instances to secure further advances.

The move to use the title deed to secure other advances increased the maximum principal amount of Sh2.3 initially borrowed to cater for all secured obligations.

“Kihagi cannot feign ignorance of the further financial facilities granted when he admitted having signed the letter of offer for advances up to Sh21.7M and also signed a personal guarantee for a similar amount. Ridhika Capital, although sued, did not participate in the court proceedings, not even as a witness and did not complain that it paid off the amount,” the Judge said.

Kihagi made news a few years back when he was deported from Italy over forged Passport and travel documents.

