Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero Claims He Spent Sh418 Million To Retain Seat, Ended Up Losing

The 2017 Gubernatorial election was one that goes in the books of history since it was not just a walk in the park. Former Governor Evan Kidero was fighting to retain his seat against Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth.

Details have now emerged that the ex-Nairobi Boss spent Sh418 million on the campaigns to retain his seat but ended up losing.

According to Standard, this political breakdown of the campaign details is linked to the long-running tax dispute with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In documents filed in court, Kidero spent Sh53 million to set up a campaign center where his operations were managed. Another Sh37 million was spent on his party, the Orange Democratic Party (ODM).

Sh25 million was spent on nominations, Sh75 million on media and publicity and Sh47 million on publicity materials. The agents used Sh55 million in reimbursement for travel costs.

He further rented office space for his political activities for 36 months at a cost of Sh7 million. Poll tracking and research cost the ex-governor Sh8 million and he splashed Sh20 million on launching his bid.

The documents further reveal that Kidero spent Sh25 million to monitor elections, Sh19 million to fuel cars, repaired them with a similar amount and Sh6 million on the entertainment of his campaigners. He had an additional Sh16 million as capital expenditure.

According to the publication, the documents filed by Kidero detail a list of guests who were invited to his fundraiser which includes the who and whos’ in business.

Apparently, the ex-governors budget for the campaigns was Sh423 million, and he ended up spending Sh418 million. He thus reportedly was left with a Sh4 million pocket change after losing.

KRA argues that despite spending the said funds on campaigns, tax needed to be paid adding that the said funds had been received before the campaign period.

“The tribunal erred in law and fact in finding that the funds in dispute were campaign funds and ignored the patterns of deposits of the money between the year 2011 and 2013. The tribunal erred in law and fact by ignoring the political campaign guidelines,” KRA argued.

