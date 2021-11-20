Former Nairobi County Casual Labourers Seek Sh76.5 Million Payment Over Unlawful Dismissal

Former Nairobi County casual labourers are suing the government for unlawful dismissal.

In an application filed as urgent, Anne Njega and 850 others claim that in January 2019 executed a three month contract with the county government.

The claimants argue that at the lapse of the three-month period, the county by implied action renewed the contract for a further nine months.

They continued to offer their services until January last year when they were terminated without notice.

At the date of their dismissal, they say in court documents, were entitled to their salary and were set to be confirmed as permanent workers after rendering their services for a year.

“By treating the claimants unfairly, discriminating them in terms of pay, curtailing, undermining and rubbing their efforts to progress in life is equal to unfair termination for which they claim their salary dues and compensation,” they said.

They added: “A declaration order that the respondent is thereby guilty of constructive dismissal in addition to infringing on the claimant’s constitutional rights to reasonable working conditions as enshrined under Article 41 of the Constitution. A declaration that the claimant stood confirmed as at July 2019.”

They are also seeking Sh76.5 million payment in dues and interests illegally withheld by the county.

