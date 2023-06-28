Former MTN Uganda CEO Appointed New Safaricom Ethiopia Boss

Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to replace Anwar Soussa.

Soussa will leave the telco on July 31.

Taking over from Soussa will be Wim Vanhelleputte, starting September 1.

“Wim brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge, having worked in the telecommunications industry across multiple markets in sub-Saharan Africa for over 25 years,” Safaricom said.

Wim joins Safaricom Ethiopia from MTN Group, where he served as the Operations Executive – Markets since August 2022.

He was responsible for the performance and governance of four operating companies in West and Central Africa.

He previously served as the CEO of MTN Uganda, a role he held from 2016.

The Belgian national was also the CEO of MTN Cote d’Ivoire and Cluster CEO for Airtel DRC and Congo.

He kick started his career as an Associate Engineer at Westinghouse Energy Systems Europe in Czech Republic, before joining Siemens Atea as a Project Engineer in Zimbabwe, then as a Residential Project Manager in Gabon.

“As Wim joins us, we have planned for a seamless transition to ensure that we maintain our momentum so far in delivering our vision to transform lives through a digital future for all Ethiopians,” said the telco.

