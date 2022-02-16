Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut Succumbs To Cancer

Former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut is dead.

Serut breathed his last at the Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

His death comes four months after his daughter launched a fundraiser campaign to offset the ex-lawmaker’s hospital bill.

Chemoss Serut took to Twitter in October last year to seek financial aid to offset the bill that had at the time accrued to Sh20 million.

“A lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father … has been unwell for a while now,” she said.

She disclosed that her father was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2020.

Multiple myeloma is a type of bone marrow cancer. Chemoss said it affects multiple organs like the kidneys, bones, and liver.

“So far, we’ve handled this as a family but we’re now reaching out to you for help. We need the amount on top to cater for an insurance cover as we have exhausted the existing one due to bills amounting to Sh14 million this year alone,” she added.

“Healthcare in this country is quite expensive. Every time he’s been in hospital this year the bill has been no less than Sh3 million.”

Serut was first elected to parliament in 2002 on a KANU ticket. He lost the seat to Fred Chesebe Kapondi of ODM in 2007 only to reclaim the seat in 2013 on an independent party ticket. He again lost the seat to Kapondi, who defected to Jubilee, in the hotly contested 2017 General Election.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Serut hoped to make a come back to the August House in the August polls.

