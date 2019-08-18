Former MP Reuben Ndolo, 6 Others Arrested For Threatening To Kill

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo was arrested last night at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Road for allegedly creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

Ndolo was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) alongside six others namely Mr Daniel Otieno Juma, Mr George Otieno, Mr Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Mr Bernard Ochieng Andai, Mr, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Mr Hassan Dima Wario.

In a tweet, the DCI confirmed the arrests but did not divulge more details of the alleged crimes.

“Flying Squad Detectives last night arrested SEVEN People among them Mr. Reuben NDOLO, Former Member of Parliament for #Makadara, at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd on allegations of Creating Disturbance & Threatening to Kill. All suspects in lawful custody awaiting arraignment,” tweeted the DCI.

The suspects will be arraigned on Monday.

