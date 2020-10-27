Former MP Jakoyo Midiwo Set to Be Evicted From Kisumu Home Over Sh870,000 Rent Arrears

Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is set to lose his rented Kisumu mansion over accumulated rent arrears amounting to Sh876,000.

The County government has threatened to take action against Midiwo and other politicians whose rent arrears have accumulated to close to millions of shillings.

For instance, in a notice signed by City Manager Abala Wanga, Midiwo owes the county government Sh876,000 in rent arrears and is most likely to be evicted in a week’s time should he fail to clear.

“Our records indicate that you have not been making payments regularly since you occupy the above promise and have accrued arrears of Ksh 876,000. In view of the aforesaid, you are hereby given seven working days to ensure payment is done, failure of which the tenancy will be terminated henceforth without any further reference to you,” the notice reads in part.

In his defense, however, the former legislator denies living in the house to warrant the accumulated rent arrears. For instance, he argues that the notice of eviction is a misunderstanding over repairs.

Apparently, the county government had agreed to make repairs to the house, a move that Midiwo says was not done.

“They agreed to repair the house,” Midiwo said as quoted by a local publication.

Consequently, reports indicate that five other politicians have been issued with notice due to accumulated rent arrears including Kisumu Senator Fred Outa. Some have accumulated arrears of up to Sh6 million.

Last year, it was revealed that Kisumu County was set to lose a total of Sh260 million in the purchase of governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s residential house if nothing was done.

According to a weekly publication, top officers at the county intended to buy a house belonging to controversial business tycoon Ketan Somaia’s family located at the junction of Ringroad and Jomo Kenyatta Avenue.

The house that overlooks Lake Victoria and shares a fence with Impala Park was valued at Sh90 million.

The saga continued as the family reportedly rejected the valuers’ amount, terming it as too low. Instead demanded Sh200 million in the sale.

Kahawa Tungu learnt that the county cartels led by finance minister Nerry Achar, Victor Nyagaya, Eric Orangi and First Lady Dorothy Nyong’o saw an opportunity to ‘eat’, and demanded that the county releases Sh350 million for the house so that the extra Sh150 million could be chopped.

The back and forth continued with the family contemplating canceling the sale. Kisumu County has been in the spotlight for misuse of funds on several occasions, with the master planners walking scot-free.

