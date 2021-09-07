Former MP Aspirant Francis Mureithi Accused Of Conning People Hundreds Of Millions In Fake Ministry Of Defence Tenders

Former Embakasi East MP aspirant Francis Mureithi Wambugu has been taken to court for allegedly conning people hundreds of millions in fake tenders from the Ministry of Defence.

According to court documents in our possession, Mureithi is facing 11 counts of forgery with the intention of obtaining money by false pretence.

One of Mureithi’s victims, Haile Menkerios, lost a sum of Ksh220 million to Mureithi and his colleagues, who purported to have contracts to supply foodstuffs to the Department of Defence.

Read: UDA Cries Foul as Former Embakasi East MP Aspirant Francis Mureithi is Arrested

Mureithi is also said to have lured his victims with other false contracts, such as the supply of bags of sand and other materials to the Department of Defence.

“On Unknown date and place but within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to defraud, jointly with others not before court, forged a certain document namely a Ministry of Defence LPO no.2341711 dated 10th May 2016, purporting it to he genuine document issued by the Ministry of Defence to DOC FIND CO LTD to supply 5,000 bags of Mumias Sugar each (50kgs), 5,000 bags of Mwea Rice each (50kg), 5,000 bags of Wairimu beans each ( 90kgs) and 5,000 bags of maize each (90kg) worth Ksh106,000,000 to DEFOD KAHAWA vide Ministry of Defence Contract/Tender MOD /423 (0702) /2016,” reads the court papers in part.

Between May 16 and June 17, 2016, Haile Menkerios was convinced by Mureithi to part with Ksh100 million, pretending that the cash was to be deposited with Mumias Sugar Company to enable Doc Find Co Ltd to secure 3,000 bags of sugar weekly in a sugar distribution business contract between Mumias and Doc Find.

On October 21, 2016, Mureithi, jointly with others, obtained from Haile Menkerios Ksh10 million by falsely pretending that the cash was to buy off a company New Research Path Co. Limited from an EPZA project to operate a weighbridge.

Between August and October 2015, Mureithi is said to have conned of Abeba Woldehaimanot Abbay Ksh25 million, by falsely pretending that a letter reference MOD 09/15ANOLL 11/64 dated April 30, 2015, was a genuine and valid letter issued by the Ministry of Defence and signed by Z.G Ogendi for Principal Secretary Defence to Doc Find Co. Ltd as a contract agreement for the supply of sandbags (hessian jute) to the Defence Forces fake contract agreement No. DOD/423 0803 2014/2015.

Read: Ex Embakasi East MP Aspirant Francis Mureithi Released on Sh5 Million Cash Bail For Defrauding Foreigner

Mureithi is said to have used the proceeds of the fraudulent activities to purchase several properties, both in high-end residential areas and commercial places.

He used at least Ksh75 million in June 2016 to acquire shares in Ciscos Kenya Ltd, properties and land in title numbers NGONG/NGONG 17412 and NGONG/NGONG 17413 situated in Kerarapon, Karen.

In the same month, he bought and acquired an apartment erected on title number KAJIADO/KAPUTIEI NORTH/38274 for Ksh51 million.

In May 2016, Mureithi used the same money to acquire a plot in Kayole for Ksh13.5 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...