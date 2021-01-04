Former Moi University Student Leader Appeals For Help After Losing Three Family Members In Six Months- Video

Former Moi University student leader Pacificah Mariita has pleaded with the public to help her clear a Ksh1 million hospital bill which accrued following her sister’s hospitalisation and death.

Pacificah lost her sister Phylis Mariita on the Christmas Day of 2020, at the Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret where she has been receiving treatment for kidney failure since January 2019.

Ms Phylis’ death occurred a month after their mother, Alice Mariita, passed on on November 25, after 18 years of ill-health.

Before that, the family lost a sibling, Risper Kwamboka, who left behind four children, all of school-going age.

“I’m here to appeal for help because we lost sister Phylis (Mariita) who had kidney failure since January 2019. She rested on 25th December 2020, leaving a huge bill of Ksh1 million which we have to clear before she can be buried,” says Pacificah, popularly known as Pacie.

“2020 has been the hardest year, the most painful for us because in 17th June 2020 we lost sister Risper Kwamboka. It was a maternal kid, both her and the kid did not survive. The same year we lost our mum who has been suffering from hypertension and diabetes for 18 years,” she added.

Pacificah says that the family has sold almost everything that can be sold to settle the hospital bills and other debts, but the money has not been enough, the reason they are appealing for help.

Those willing to assist can send their contributions to Paybill number 8014089 with their name as the account number.

Kahawa Tungu has been informed that the family was allowed to bury Philis on promise that the bill would be cleared within one month.

Pacificah served as the vice-chair for Moi University Student Organisation (MUSO) in 2014.

