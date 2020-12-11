Former Presidential Aspirant Joe Nyaga Succumbs To Covid-19

Former Cooperative Development minister Joe Nyaga has succumbed to Covid-19, family has confirmed.

The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) “Pentagon” member is said to have been receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Nyaga, 72, was a member of Kenya African National Union (KANU) and a minister in President Daniel Arap Moi’s government.

He quit both the government and party in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

In 2017, the deceased vied for the presidency as an independent candidate.

After securing his certificate from the IEBC, Nyaga told reporters, “I am an experienced politician and I have never seen anything like the high numbers of disputes and independent candidates. Independent candidates have their place, but when they are so many?”

“Majority from Western Kenya, Central Kenya to the Coast who have serious and valid grievances will be elected. My question is who speaks for these people?”

