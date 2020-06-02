Former Mediamax Head of Radio Joyce Gituro Lands New Job At Radio Jambo

Former Mediamax Head of Radio Joyce Gituro has landed a new job at Radio Jambo, after several months in the cold.

Gituro will now be hosting a Sunday show dubbed Injili Jumapili (Gospel Sunday), slotted for the hours between 5am to 10am.

In a message posted on her Facebook page, Gituro said that the job came as a gift for her birthday.

“Some birthday gifts are straight from God! See you on 7th June God willing,” she posted.

This comes as a blessing to Gituro who last year left Mediamax unceremoniously, where she was the Head of Radio department.

At Mediamax, the radio host who was poached from Royal Media Services’ Radio Citizen resigned twice, after having ‘personal differences’ with Mediamax CEO Kenneth Ngaruiya.

Ms Gaturo was among radio journalists who joined Mediamax in August 2018 from Royal Media Services alongside Kaka Zema, Francis Luchivya and comedian Wilbroda. The media house also poached radio journalists from leading media houses to grow their audience, such as Alex Mwakideu from Radio Maisha and Jalang’o from Hot 96.

Gituro is said to have had enough of Mr Ngaruiya, with whom they are said that they did not see each other face to face.

