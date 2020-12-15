Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama Arrested In Msambweni

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama has been arrested in Msambweni and taken to Mombasa in a speeding vehicle.

According to sources close to Kahawa Tungu, the former Senator was arrested while monitoring the voting process ongoing in Msambweni.

The news of Muthama’s arrest was first made public by Nominated senator Millicent Omanga who linked it to a form of intimidation from the rival team.

“They’ve violently arrested Senator @nduyamuthama at Ukunda, driven to Mombasa at a breakneck speed. The plan is to arrest all of us in Team Feisal. Their aim? To dismantle our Vote Protection Unit then RIG. NOT HAPPENING,” Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga wrote on Twitter.

Another legislator, Bomet MP Nelson Koech was also reportedly arrested for what has been linked to intimidation tactics by ODM.

Earlier, Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani escaped arrest during the Msambweni by-election. While he was about to be arrested, Tanga Tanga allied MPs confronted the police for taking sides.

General Service Unit (GSU) officers were also said to have surrounded the MP’s residential home ready to take him into custody.

According to the authorities, the MP’s arrest was linked to voter bribery in the constituency.

“It is as if you have taken sides. We are all grown-ups and so we should talk respectfully. Is he under arrest?” Ali posed.

Boga and Bader are the front runners in the race to succeed Suleiman Dori who succumbed to cancer in March this year.

