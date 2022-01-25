Former LinkedIn Africa Boss Thogori Karago Found Dead In Hotel Room

Former LinkedIn Africa Boss Thogori Chege Karago was last week found dead in her hotel room at Radisson Hotel along Waiyaki Way. Police officers who were called to the scene said they found the 33-year-old lying motionless in her room on the third floor on January 21.

The Kilimani police boss Muturi Mbogo said the lady did not have any visible injuries, while preliminary investigations showed that she was suffering from Diabetes.

“There are indications she was diabetic, but that is subject to further investigations. For now, we take it to be natural and sudden death,” he said.

Officers who arrived at the scene said the room was locked from inside, with the woman as the only occupant of the room. Officials in an ambulance that was called to the scene confirmed that she died at 5 pm.

Read: Death in Custody: Five Mombasa Cops to be Charged with Murder

Karago was a former Senior Software Engineer & Product Manager at LinkedIn and the Head of Research and Development for the African continent. She was in charge of monitoring LinkedIn’s expansion across the African continent, with the goal of providing economic opportunities to every African worker.

Prior to this, she had served as the head of the monetization team for LinkedIn’s subscription products, where she and her team were responsible for connecting job seekers with the knowledge and skills they needed to succeed in today’s hiring market.

Until her death, She was also a senior software engineer, product manager, start-up founder, angel investor, advisor, and board member for six startups.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...