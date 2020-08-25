Former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima Dies Of Asthma Complications

Former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima is dead.

Mwahima died on Monday night at around 11 pm over what his family said were asthma complications.

The former legislator passed away at his home in Vyemani home in Likoni Sub-county, after receiving treatment at St Thomas Hospital on Sunday.

“We took him to hospital after he had complained of asthma yesterday (Sunday), and when we brought him back, he was okay. Today night when we were seated outside our home, we heard a long silence and when we went to check him, he was dead,” his son Juma told the Nation.

The veteran coast politician served his people for 10 years before losing to Mishi Mboko in a hotly contested race in 2017.

Then, Mwahima was seeking re-election on a Jubilee Party ticket after ditching ODM party.

Before his election to the National Assembly, the deceased served as the Shika Adabu councillor, the Mombasa municipal council deputy mayor and mayor from 1999 to 2002.

Leaders from the Coastal region mourned the politician on social media.

“On behalf of Jomvu Constitutency, I wish to express our condolences and prayers to the great people of Likoni for the loss of their Former MP Mzee Masoud Mwahima. May Allah Grant them patience and comfort to his immediate family at this trying times,” said Jomvu MP Badi Twalib.

Kwale Woman Rep Zulekha Hassan also remembered the fallen leader. She said, “From God we shall return. This is the year of tragedy. Praise be to God. May Allah grant his excellency Mwahima a good place in the grave and the hereafter.”

Mwahima’s death comes three weeks after the demise of former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe.

Kajembe, his two wives and his daughter Aisha Langoni lost their lives to COVID-19.

