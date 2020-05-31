Former Leopards Coach Casa Mbungo Threatening Suit Over Ksh9 Million Salary Arrears

Former AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo is threatening to sue the club at Fifa over Ksh9 million salary arrears.

Mbungo resigned last year amidst a biting financial crisis at the den which saw the Rwandan gaffer go for six months without pay.

At the time of his departure in December, the club owed him Ksh2.5 million, amount he’s yet to be paid despite numerous pleas to the club’s hierarchy.

He also wants the remainder of his two-year contract to be paid in full plus accrued interests, bringing the amount to over Ksh9 million.

“I see a lack of commitment from my former employer. I have waited patiently for six months but nothing has happened. I need my dues to pay my bills,” Mbungo told Kawawo.com.

Last year, Mbungo was awarded Ksh900,000 by Rwanda FA’s dispute committee after he sued league side Kiyovu SC for defaulting on his salary.

Leopards are still not out of the woods, but according to close sources, the club is closing in on a sponsorship deal with a foreign betting company.

The club runs a big risk of attracting heavy sanctions from Fifa should they fail to settle Mbungo’s demands, including a huge fine, points deduction or even relegation.

Fifa has lately come down heavy on clubs and federations that fail to honor their contracts.

Last month the Zurich based global football body fined Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko Ksh24 million in a transfer dispute with their former player Emmanuel Clottey.

Closer home, FKF is sweating to pay Ksh109 million in compensation to former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche for wrongful dismissal.

