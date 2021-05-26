in NEWS

Former KTN Presenter Robert Soi is Dead

Former KTN presenter Robert Soi [Photo/Courtesy]

Former KTN presenter Robert Soi is dead.

Soi was a Sports anchor and editor with the Standard Media Group-owned TV station in the early 2000s.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu intimated that Soi passed on today after a long illness. He died at a Nairobi hospital.

“They did surgery but he did not make it (sic),” the source said.

The deceased was married to Aljazeera journalist Catherine Wambua Soi.

The two met at KTN where Catherine worked as a reporter.

Some of Soi’s former colleagues have taken to social media to condole with his family.

Here are some of the reactions :

More Follows

