Former KPC MD Charles Tanui Now Disposing Of Property As Anti-graft Agencis Come Knocking

Former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Charles Kiprotich Tanui is currently liquidating his property, even as graft cases facing him threaten to sink him.

Top of the list in the property being disposed of is a Range Rover Sport, registration number KCX222R, registered under his brother’s name Richard Kipkorir Tanui.







Other luxury vehicles Mr Tanui has disposed of over time are Lexus 570 which was valued at Ksh11 million, Mercedes Benz GL Formatic (KCU 444R) which was valued at Ksh8 million, Toyota Pickup (KCH 222P) which was valued at Ksh5 million, Toyota Landcruiser valued at Ksh4 million, and an earthmover valued at Ksh10 million.

Tanui also transferred one of his multi-storey buildings (pictured below)to Eldokap Holdings Ltd, a company owned by Charles Kipruto Rop. Rop’s company was registered in January 2019, months before Tanui was charged in court over Ksh30 million graft case.

Other properties owned by Tanui include a residential building opposite Central Bank offices in Eldoret, several parcels of land spread across Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kericho and Eldoret.

Below is the list:-

Tanui and two other senior managers, Elias Maina Karumi (Former Chief Manager-Technical) and Josphat Kipkoech Sirma (Former Chief Electrical Engineer) with charged with abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds where over Ksh30 million was lost.

The ex-KPC boss was charged with failing to comply with the law relating to procurement by authorizing payment of Euros 261,070 (Ksh31,987,584) to Redline Limited for three autotransformers on February 18, 2014.

Sirma was accused of signing a Material Arrival Advice Note/Inspection Report without lawful authority purporting it to be genuine certifying that works in respect of the tender issued to Redline Limited had been completed successfully.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) previously said these payments to Redline Limited were made using false documents and that the autotransformers were never installed, tested or commissioned as per the contract agreement. Tanui was unceremoniously kicked out over the irregular tender which authorities at the time said led to a loss of over Ksh30 million. In 2018, the scandal riddled MD was also charged alongside seven other people with conspiracy to defraud the company of more than Ksh644 million.

