Former KPA MD Daniel Manduku Charged Afresh In Ksh928 Million Scandal

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku has been charged afresh for allegedly misappropriating over Ksh928 million.

Manduku was charged alongside former Works officer Juma Fadhili, who was accused of abusing his office for knowingly and unlawfully preparing work evaluation certificates that were erroneous.

The two, according to court papers, misappropriated Ksh678 million meant for repair and maintenance in the KPA annual budget for 2018-2019 financial year.

The paperwork prepared by Fadhili is said to have led to an overpayment of Ksh244 million to contractors between May 16, 2019 and August 16, 2019.

The two are also accused of engaging in a concrete barriers works project at a cost of Ksh1.4 billion without an approved budget or procurement plan.

“Manduku authorized and approved the procurement of the manufacture of concrete barriers at the Inland Container Depot, Kilindini Port and Makongeni Goods shed without an approved budget and procurement plan for the 2018/2019 Financial Year,” Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said in a statement two months ago.

Manduku and Fadhili pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on previous bond terms of Ksh12 million.

The pretrial of the case will be heard on the first week of December.

Manduku resigned from his post on June 1, 2020.

