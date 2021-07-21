in NEWS

Former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire Loses Wife

Jane Bosire, the wife of Former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire has passed on at the Nairobi Hospital.

Timothy Bosire is currently the National treasurer for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of Ma’am Jane Bosire, wife to our National Treasurer Hon. Timothy Bosire last night at a Nairobi Hospital. As a party, we join in the pain that our National Treasurer & family are going through now & pray to God to grant them fortitude,” ODM said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also condoled with the family adding that together with the party they stand with their Treasurer.

“Mama Ida and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Hon. Timothy Bosire following the passing of your dear wife Jane Bosire. As a family and as ODM we stand with you during this difficult time. You are in our prayers. We ask God the Almighty to grant you fortitude,” Raila said.

 

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

