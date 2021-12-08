in NEWS

Former Kitui Governor’s Wife Edith Malombe is Dead

edith malombe
Wife of Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, Edith. [Courtesy]

Former Kitui governor Julius Malombe has lost his wife, Edith Malombe.

Mrs Malombe passed on on Tuesday after a short illness, the family said in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we the family announce the passing on of Edith Mawia Malombe on December 7, 2021 after a short illness,” the statement read.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu remembered the deceased as an “extremely brilliant and compassionate person and a rock of the Malombe family”.

“On behalf of the County Government and all people of Kitui as well as on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to Julius Malombe and the family, to the Ithiani community, and to all relatives and friends of the family,” tweeted Ngilu.

In her message of condolence, Ngilu said the deceased inspired great hope and ambition in many young and old women across Kitui county during her tenure as first lady.

“Her charity work through the Kyeni Foundation which she pioneered went a long way to redress gaps in reproductive health services and information here in Kitui County and beyond. Death has robbed Kitui County of one of its most brilliant daughters,” the county boss said.

Here are other messages of condolence from leaders:

