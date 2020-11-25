Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi Dies Aged 50

Immediate former Kilifi South Member of Parliament Mustafa Iddi has died at the age of 50 years.

According to his family, the chairman of Coast Water Works Development Agency passed away on Wednesday morning at the Premier Hospital in Mombasa.

Omar Kuta, a cousin to Iddi said the former lawmaker was rushed to hospital after developing breathing complications in what he described as an asthma attack.

“Mustafa is asthmatic and this time he got a serious attack and was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he died around 3am,” said Kuta.

The family is expected to lay him to rest later on in the day in accordance with Muslim customs.

Iddi was elected MP in 2013 on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but lost the seat to Ken Chonga in 2017.

He had unsuccessfully contested for the Bahari Constituency in 2007.

Before joining politics, Iddi was a radio broadcaster at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). He later moved to NTV where he served as a sports news anchor.

Iddi joins a list of former lawmakers who have died this year including Kimngeno Rono (Belgut), Masoud Mwahima (Likoni) and Ramadhan Kajembe (Changamwe).

His death also comes slightly over a week after Matungu MP Justus Murunga passed on.

Murunga died on November 14 after developing breathing complications at his home. His family dismissed claims that the MP, who was battling with diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19.

