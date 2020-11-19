Former Kieni MP Warugongo Appeals For Help To Offset Sh15 Million Hospital Bill

Former member of Parliament for Kieni, Nemesyus Warugongo is seeking help to help offset a Sh15 million hospital bill.

According to his eldest son, Stanley Maina, his father was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Nairobi Hospital for four months.

He also spent an additional three months in the general ward.

His family has said that the MP who served the people of Kieni between 2007 and 2013, has since December 2019 been battling severe pneumonia and other complications.

Read: Veteran TV Presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela Discharged After President Uhuru Settled Sh1 Million Hospital Bill

In the last couple of months, Warugongo has undergone two throat surgeries because he could not feed well.

Well-wishers have been requested to send their contributions via M-Pesa Paybill 192369.

A fundraiser will be held at Panafric Hotel on November 26.

This comes days after veteran radio and TV presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela sought help to settle a Sh1.4 million hospital bill.

In a letter dated November 12, Nairobi South hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi, said Mbotela was admitted at the facility on October 29, 2020.

Read Also: Veteran Radio Presenter Mambo Mbotela Seeks Help To Offset Ksh1.1 Million Hospital Bill

“He is due for discharge Friday, November 13, 2020, as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment,” said Mutavi.

“The medical bills have accumulated to Ksh.1,105,498.78 as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated.”

The 80-year-old presenter was on Saturday discharged after President Uhuru Kenyatta paid Sh1 million.

The rest was settled by Kenyans.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu