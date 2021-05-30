Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile Dies After Long Illness

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has passed on at Nairobi Hospital after a long illness, the family has confirmed.

Ndile died on Saturday night aged 57 with his nephew Nzioki Kimilu revealing that he died from complications resulting from pancreatic cancer.

Reports indicate that his body is currently being transferred to Lee Funeral Home.

Go well, Kalembe Ndile. Sad Ending, to a politician who used humour and other techniques to remain relevant even after being voted out. Largely a good guy. Safari salama. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 30, 2021

Rest in Peace and Go well bwana Kalembe Ndile. A man who had a big heart, he always sought to work for the people. Rest easy! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 30, 2021

Read: Kalembe Ndile Says Life In Danger Following Rivalry With Governor Mutua

In an incident in 2017, Kalembe was involved in a road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The accident involved a Subaru Forester which was being driven by the ex-mp and a Mercedes Benz belonging to one Nicodemus.

The former MP sustained a fracture on his right leg and left hand. He was rushed to Shalom Community hospital where he was admitted, treated and later released.

Read Also: Kalembe Ndile Involved In Accident Along Mombasa Road

In 2019, Kalembe Ndile came into the limelight again claiming his life was in danger following rivalry with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Ndile, who had already recorded a statement with the Parliament Police Station in Nairobi claimed he was threatened by unknown individuals in a Machakos County government vehicle. He added that the individuals threatened to break his leg if he did not stop painting governor Mutua in a bad light.

“A man in a white pick-up vehicle with county government number plates approached me and told me to move from Mlolongo or else they will break my other leg,” said Ndile.

