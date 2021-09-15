Former KEMRI Boss Davy Koech Convicted of Fraud, Fined Ksh19.6 Million

Former Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) boss Davy Koech has been convicted of fraud involving Ksh19.3 million.

Koech, who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer Centre for Clinical & Molecular Sciences, has been fined Ksh19.6 million which he can pay in two installments, or serve a six-year jail term in default.

Koech was accused of transferring Ksh19.3 million from KEMRI’s bank accounts to his personal accounts when he was MD to finance his children’s education abroad. The funds had been allocated to Center for Disease Control, Kisumu.

During his tenure, Koech transferred millions from KEMRI to African Medical Services Trust (Amset), an outfit that he was the chairman.

In a tweet, the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions said that it was dissatisfied with the sentence and will be seeking enhancement of the same at the High Court.

