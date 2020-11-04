Former KDF Boss Samson Mwathethe Appointed As KenGen Board Chairman

Former Chief of Defence Forces General (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe has been appointed chairman of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) board.

KenGen’s board appointed Gen.Mwathethe during its meeting earlier today to replace Joshua Choge who has served in that position since January 3, 2014.

Gen. Mwathethe retired in May this year after serving for five years as Chief of Defence Forces. He was replaced by General Robert Kibochi.

Currently, Gen. Mwathethe heads the Oceans and Blue Economy Office.

While announcing the appointment, the KenGen Board said Gen. Mwathethe brings to the parastatal immense wealth of experience in strategy and leadership.

“Under General Mwathethe’s leadership, KenGen is committed to strengthening its stakeholder relations as we continue to build a responsive and dynamic business that takes into account emerging technological advancements and social trends,” said Rebecca Miano, KenGen’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Gen. Mwathethe has held various command appointments including Vice Chief of the Defence Forces, Commander of the Kenya Navy, Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Kenya Navy Logistics Commander, Base Commander Mtongwe and Fleet Commander.

His other appointments included Chief of Systems & Procurement, Department of Defence, Commander of Individual Kenya Navy Ships, Staff Officer Operations at Navy Headquarters, 86 Squadron Commander and Staff Officer and Coordinator at the Department of Defence.

His professional and military training includes International Sub-Lieutenants Course (UK), International Principal Warfare (IPWO) Course, UK, Missiles Course (Italy) and Royal Navy Staff College Greenwich (UK).

He also attended the Defence KenGen Energy for the nation Resource Management Course in Monterey, USA in 1998, and the National Defence College in Nairobi in 2000.

