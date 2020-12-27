Former Kaloleni MP Gunga Mwinga Is Dead

Former Kaloleni legislator Gunga Mwinga has died.

Mwinga died on Sunday morning at Mombasa Hospital where he had been admitted, the family has confirmed.

The former legislator had been admitted at the facility for a week.

He was succeeded by Paul Katana when he unsuccessfully ran for a second term in 2017.

Katana told the Star, “I am here at the Mombasa Hospital. Our brother has left us.”

Following his ouster, Mwinga retreated to the courtroom.

He was at some point the Coast Parliamentary Group chairman and later formed the Devolution Party of Kenya.

He championed for the unity of Coast leaders and tried to lure all the leaders from the region to his party.

He will also be remembered for fighting for the legalization of local palm wine drink.

