Former Kajiado Governor David Nkedienye Seeks to Recapture Seat in 2022

Former Kajiado Governor David Nkedienye has announced plans to contest for the county’s gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

Nkedienye, who served as Kajiado County’s first governor, lost the seat to Jubilee party’s Joseph Ole Lenku in 2017 after serving for a five-year term.

He is now seeking to recapture the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

The former county chief launched his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday.

In an event held at his home, Nkedienye nominated Joseph Manje, the MP for Jubilee in Kajiado North, as his running mate.

He said that his campaign is about inclusivity and that all tribes residing in Kajiado must be included in the county’s development and benefits.

The revelations come amid reports that plans are in top gear for the ruling Jubilee party to sign a pact with the ODM party.

The agreement between handshake partners, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, is likely to shape the 2022 politics.

Other gubernatorial aspirants eyeing the ODM ticket in Kajiado are David Nkedienye, Josiah Kores, and governor Lenku.

The aspirants face opposition from Deputy President William Ruto’s “Hustler Nation” that seeks to clinch the seat.

Those contesting for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) include Peris Tobiko, Katoo ole Metito, and former National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Francis Meja.

