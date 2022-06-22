Former Judge Robert Mutitu Charged with Defrauding Client of Sh6.8 Million

A former judge has been charged with defrauding a client a whopping Sh6.8 million.

Robert Mugo Mutitu was ousted in 2003 when 23 judges and magistrates were dismissed over corruption and misconduct.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Tuesday, Mutitu asked to defer his plea taking to allow more time to settle the matter out of court.

Through his lawyer, Karathe Wandugi, the former judge who together with his legal partner John Njoroge Thiong’o are said to have conspired to defraud Jane Wangui Wahome of Sh6,850,000 pretending they would buy her a parcel of land within Nairobi County, asked for a 14-day deferment.

“I urge this court to indulge the accused, who is a former judge, to conclude negotiations of resolving this matter which is civil in nature,” the lawyer said.

The accused are said to have committed the crime on diverse dates between April 22 and May 19, 2021.

The accused has vast experience practicing law, according to Mr Wandugi, and is aware of the repercussions of interfering with clients’ property.

Anderson Gikunda, the state prosecutor, objected to the request to postpone plea taking, claiming that the complainant wanted the matter resolved.

In her decision, Ms Kagendo granted the accused’s request for a delay in entering a plea so that he could settle the matter. She gave the order that the matter be brought up on July 6 for a plea or case dismissal.

Mutitu was freed on a Sh500,000 bond or Sh100,000 cash bail.

The magistrate additionally ordered that the co-accused appears in court on July 6.

