Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti Passes On

Gideon Mwiti
Gideon Mwiti. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti has passed on.

Mwiti died in Nairobi at the age of 57 after battling diabetes for a short time.

Mutethia Irea, Mwiti’s son, said that his father was doing well until Saturday night when his situation worsened and he was rushed to hospital.

He served as an MP between 2013 to 2017 and retired from active politics to venture into corporate world.

Gideon Mwiti

