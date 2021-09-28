Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba Appointed Communications Authority Boss

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba Simiyu has been appointed as the new director-general of the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) for a renewable period of four years.

Chiloba replaces Mercy Wanjau who has been the acting Director-General since 2019 when former director-general Francis Wangusi left at the end of his term.

Mr Chiloba is a policy consultant and Principle Partner with Chil and Kemp consultancy and an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He holds an undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Nairobi a Master of Arts degree from Central European University in Hungary and a Master of Science degree in Program Management from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. A postgraduate diploma in law holder from the Kenya School of Law, Mr Chiloba also holds a certificate in Blockchain strategy program from Said Business School at the University of Oxford.

He holds further training in Corporate Governance, Projects Management, Collaborative Leadership and in Monitoring and Evaluation.

Mr Chiloba previously worked as a Team Leader and Deputy Chief of Party with Development Alternative Inc. He was previously a Projects Analyst in charge of governance, electoral systems and processes with the United Nations Development Program in Nairobi.

He started his career as a Program Officer with the Center for Minority Rights and Development and later joined South Consulting as a Research and Coordination Officer

Mr Chiloba’s appointment comes into effect immediately.

Chiloba was unceremoniously sacked from IEBC after turning down invitations to appear before the disciplinary committee over audit queries.

He was associated with the bungled elections of 2017.

Chiloba was sacked following a flawed procurement process before the 2017 general election, in which the presidential election was nullified and a repeat election done.

In March 2018, Chiloba admitted that the commission lost money through inflated transport contracts.

On September 13, 2018, Chiloba’s personal assistant Abednego Ominde was arrested as he tried to make away with 14 files from the procurement and finance department.

He was arrested alongside acting IEBC Finance Director Agatha Wahome and accountant Fatma Jama.

In December 2020, ICT CS Joe Mucheru appointed Chiloba as a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund board for three years.

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund is a state corporation under the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs focused on enterprise development as a key strategy that will increase economic opportunities for, and participation by Kenyan Youth in nation-building.

