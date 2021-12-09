Former HP CEO Meg Whitman Nominated US Ambassador To Kenya

United States President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard CEO Margaret C. Whitman as the country’s ambassador to Kenya.

Biden made the appointment on Wednesday.

If approved, she will replace Kyle McCarter who resigned following the end of Donald Trump administration on January 20, 2021.

Eric Kneedler has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

Whitman, who has been active in politics for years, is a board member of Procter & Gamble and General Motors.

She was a senior member of Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns in both 2008 and 2012 and ran for governor of California as a Republican in 2010, but supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 General Election.

The business executive also supported Biden in the 2020 General Election.

Last year, she gave $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Before heading HP, Whitman served as CEO of e-commerce giant eBay.

