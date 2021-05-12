Former GSU Deputy Commander William Singoei Found Dead in Embakasi

Former Deputy Commander at the General Service Unit (GSU) William Singoei has been found dead in a room in Embakasi.

This has been confirmed by Regional Police Commander Augustine Nthumbi who revealed that his juniors had been trying to reach him on phone since Tuesday to no avail.

Upon going to his room, he was found unconscious with a glass of water and some medicines found at the scene.

The cause of his death is yet to be established.

His body has since been transferred to the mortuary with a post mortem expected to be carried out later on.

Read: Tharaka Nithi Police Commander, OCPD Kabete Arrested For Escorting Prophet Owuor

The deceased served as a commanding officer of the elite Recce company which among others protects the Head of State.

He is also remembered for being among the officials who endorsed the National Command Centre for Covid-19 that is based within Embakasi Garrison Military Facility.

Singoei served as the liaison officer at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for three years. He was later transferred to the police headquarters.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu