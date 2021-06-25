Former Governor William Kabogo In Ksh4.5 Billion Land Row In Tatu City

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been accused of bribery and blackmail in a land row involving Stephen Jennings, a majority shareholder in some Tatu City projects.

In court documents, Kabogo is said to be illegally holding five title deeds, demanding a five percent share in projects controlled by Jennings.

Kabogo claims that he entered into a deal with the Tatu city developers through Gilulu Investments and Acres and Homes for a five percent share in a development occupying 128 acres in Tatu City.

However, Jennings argues that Kabogo does not own the two firms, and if he owns the firms he should be investigated for money laundering from Kiambu County.

“If it is true, which is not admitted and denied, that it is indeed Mr Kabogo, the former governor of Kiambu County who provided the finance of the agreement to the tune of $34,485,290.40 (Ksh4 billion) and is the human face and force behind the agreement between Gilulu Investments and Fundamental Property, then the agreement is null and void ab initio as it is proceeds of crime and money laundering as it must have been acquired as a result of corrupt dealings during his tenure as governor of Kiambu County,” Mr Jennings said in court papers as quoted by Business Daily.

Kabogo says he was given title deeds to 128 acres worth over Ksh4.5 billion, after agreeing to buy another 100 acres from the real estate firm. He says he paid Ksh348 million to Rendeavour Services, a Tatu City shareholder associated with Mr Jennings, as a 10 percent deposit for the 100 acres.

The deal for the transfer of the 100 acres was made on May 31, 2016, and Kabogo was to clear the balance of Ksh3.7 billion within 12 months. However, according to Jennings, the balance was not cleared within the stipulated time hence triggering a refund of the Ksh348 million.

Kabogo says the deal was struck in 2015 at the Lord Eroll hotel in Ruaka for his goodwill, business acumen, reputation, political experience and financial wherewithal, where Jennings offered him five percent of the projects.

“There exists a partnership agreement between the plaintiff and the 1st-4th defendants. The said partnership commenced in the year 2015 when Mr Jennings made an offer to Mr Kabogo. The offer, which Mr Kabogo accepted, was that Mr Jennings would “buy in” Mr Kabogo to Tatu City Limited. The said partnership at will has been sustained over the years by terms which are partly oral and partly written,” Mr Kabogo said in court papers.

Mr Jennings now wants Kabogo compelled to hand over the title deeds with zero conditions since he does not have any shares in the parcels of land.

“Mr Kabogo’s alleged ownership of the five parcels of land through what he calls ‘beneficial ownership’ is entirely without consideration. Mr Kabogo is holding Oaklands Properties’ titles as part of an extortion scheme. Mr Kabogo’s entire claim is based on obvious and plain extortion and/or blackmail and is thus a criminal enterprise poorly clothed in a legal claim,” says Mr Jennings.

