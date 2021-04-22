Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo’s Building in Kisumu Demolished

A building belonging to former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has been demolished by Kisumu County Government.

The building was brought down by county bulldozers, with the operation led by Kisumu City manager, Abala Wanga.

Reports indicate that the building was demolished because it was constructed on a drainage and sewer network.

NEWS ALERT ⚠️

Former MP's house, Jakoyo Midiwo house demolished. pic.twitter.com/V1ODs5S5O5 — Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) April 22, 2021

Read: Former MP Jakoyo Midiwo Set to Be Evicted From Kisumu Home Over Sh870,000 Rent Arrears

Through a public notice dated April 14, 2020, the building was linked to the poor drainage system in the city hence needed to be brought down.

The notice had ideally given a warning to the tenants of the building to vacate together with other owners of the structures around the area to vacate before demolitions commenced.

“Due to the unpredictable weather pattern and long rains, the city of Kisumu has experienced major challenges with flooding of the streets and estates. One of the most affected estates is Migosi where drainage and sewer network has completely collapsed owing illegal encroachment on the drainage and sewer system which has, in turn, interfered with sewer and water flow,” read the Public Notice.

Read Also: Political Comeback? Raila Hands Jakoyo Midiwo Crucial Role In Push For Referendum

In a different account of events last year, Midiwo was set to lose his rented Kisumu mansion over accumulated rent arrears amounting to Sh876,000.

The County government of Kisumu threatened to take action against Midiwo and other politicians whose rent arrears have accumulated to close to millions of shillings.

Midiwo however denied living in the house to warrant the accumulated rent arrears. For instance, he argued that the notice of eviction was a misunderstanding over repairs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu