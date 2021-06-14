Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.

His death was confirmed by ODM director of communications, Philip Etale.

“Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” Etale tweeted on Monday.

Midiwo was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and served as the Gem Constituency MP between 2007 and 2017.

“Sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement & a three time Member of Parliament for Gem Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo… To the family, we say pole sana,” ODM said in a statement.

During the 2017 general elections, Midiwo fell out with ODM after he alleged that the party nominations were rigged in favour of Elisha Odhiambo.

Midiwo vied for the seat as an independent candidate but lost.

Later on, he returned to ODM, ready to get back the seat come 2022 on ODM ticket after reconciling with party leader Raila Odinga.

“Together with my brother Raila, we have sat down and talked. Kenya is bigger than me. Henceforth nobody should try their tricks and games on our party leader Raila, I will definitely fight you,” said Midiwo in February 2020.

