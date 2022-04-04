Former Footballer Odartey Lamptey Handed Back Mansion From Enstranged Wife

Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey has won back his mansion from ex-wife Gloria Lamptey following a court ruling.

The Accra Court ordered that Mr Lamptey can take possession of the house located in East Legon, a suburb of the Ghanaian city Accra tomorrow.

According to Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams, Lamptey has been renting since 2014 after the wife sued to claim the house following their divorce.

“Odartey confirmed to me he will be officially moving back to the house tomorrow despite the refusal of his ex-wife to vacate the place after the ruling,” said Saddick.

Following the divorce, Lamptey parted away with his five-bedroom house at Dome plus a sum of USD 120,000 as alimony to the ex-wife, but Ms Gloria insisted she wanted the East Legon House instead.

With the latest ruling on March 2, 2022, Odartey has been granted by the court to take back his house.

Odartey, 47, played for Asante Kotoko and Aston Villa in his heydays. He is currently the coach of local premier league side Elmina Sharks.

