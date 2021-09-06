in SPORTS

Former Footballer Dies After Nearly 40 Years In Coma

Former Footballer Jean Pierre Adams. [Courtesy]

Former French international of Senegal roots Jean Pierre Adams has passed on after nearly 40 years in a coma aged 73.

Following a ligament rupture injury, Adams was hospitalised for surgery on 17 March 1982 at Édouard Herriot Hospital in Lyon.

After an error made by his anesthesiologist, the former PSG player suffered a bronchospasm which starved his brain of oxygen and he slipped into a coma.

In the mid 1990s, when a court of law adjudicated on the case, both the anaesthetist and trainee were given one-month suspended sentences and fines that translated to a $815 fine.

His wife continued to tend to his needs, refusing to consider euthanasia.

Adams died on Monday in Nîmes at the age of 73, after being in a coma for nearly 40 years.

