Former Equity Manager Seeks Ksh132 Million Compensation For ‘Wrongful Dismissal’

Former Equity Bank general manager for Agency Banking Mr Joseph Macharia Kagicha has gone to court seeking Ksh132.7 million compensation for what he terms as wrongful dismissal.

Mr Kagicha was fired last month after completing a four month suspension from March to July 2020, over unclear reasons.

In court submissions through his lawyer Titus Koceyo, Mr Kagicha says that the bank should compensate him Ksh10 million for discrimination, psychological and mental torture.

He is also seeking a Ksh113,580,000 for the loss of opportunity for the remaining period before attaining the retirement age of 60. On top, he wants Ksh1,577,500 which is the cumulative salary when he was on suspension between March and July 2020.

For “unfair loss of employment” Mr Kagicha wants Equity Bank to pay him Ksh7,572,000.

“No valid legal reasons were presented to the claimant before he was sacked,” Koceyo said in court.

According to his lawyer, he was fired based on a “compliance check in the Agency Banking Department report that was shared between him and the General Manager Shared Services in January 20, 2020.”

“This exposed Mr Kagicha to be condemned unheard as it meant that all the allegations contained in the preliminary compliance report were uncontroverted, which was not the case,” said Mr Koceyo.

Mr Kagicha joined the bank on April 8, 2011 before being promoted to be the general manager agency banking.

Justice Onyango of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has given Equity Bank 21 days to respond to the allegations.

