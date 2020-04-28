Former Deputy Mayor Arrested For Beating Up Wife Over Sold TV Set

Former Deputy mayor cum MCA aspirant Joseph Munyiri has been arrested by police officers in Nakuru East for allegedly beating up his wife, Joyce Wangui and inflicting bodily injuries.

Apparently, the couple started fighting on Monday, April 27 after the husband (Munyiri) went to her wife’s electronic shop in Menengai ward and sold a 32 inch TV set to his friend for Sh2,000 without consulting her.

In addition, he failed to record the details of the sale in the record-keeping book prompting the wife to follow up.

Later in the evening, when the couple returned home, Munyiri is said to have descended on her with blows and kicks after being questioned, which led to body injuries and trauma.

Wangui was treated at the Nakuru Mediheal hospital and upon questioning by the police officers, she disclosed that it was not the first time.

Apparently, Munyiri was angered on the grounds that the wife questioned his authority as head of the house in front of his friends.

“He has anger problems. While beating me up yesterday (Monday, April 27), he threatened that he would kill me. He even followed me to the hospital as I went to seek treatment. He often brags that he is the man of the house, whose authority shouldn’t be questioned by his wife. He often says he has a right to sell anything at my shop without seeking my consent,” Wangui is quoted by a local media.

Munyiri is currently being held at Menengai Police Station as the wife appealed to the government to help her seek justice.

The two have been married for 15 years, as Munyiri lost the 2017 ward elections under the Jubilee ticket.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), 85 percent of domestic violence victims turn out to be women.

Ideally, in online reports, there have been increased cases of domestic violence amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

