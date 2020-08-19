Former Cytonn COO Shiv Arora Appointed Superior Homes CEO

Shiv Arora has been appointed Superior Homes Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from August 2020.

Prior to his appointment as a CEO, Arora was the Cytonn Investments Chief Operations Officer.

Previously, Arora has worked in Investment Banking, Global Wealth Management and Fund Management, gained with Citibank, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and Britam Asset Managers.

“Shiv Arora has left Cytonn as COO of the group and joined Superior Homes Kenya, which is an affiliate of Cytonn Investments. Cytonn Investments is the second largest shareholder of Superior Homes Kenya,” confirmed Cytonn CEO Edwin Dande.

Cytonn Investments acquired a 12.5 percent stake in Superior Homes in January 2017.

Superior Homes Kenya is the developer of Greenpark Estates in Athi River

He was part of the founding team at Cytonn alongside Edwin Dande, Elizabeth Nkukuu and Patricia Wanjama.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Graduate in Economics from the University of Warwick and a CFA Level II candidate with the CFA Institute.

Superior Homes Kenya is a real estate development company which was registered in 2004. The company takes pride in being the pioneers of the open-plan gated community concept in the region.

“The award winning Greenpark Estate on Mombasa Road was the first project to be rolled out and there are now more than 550 houses completed and occupied within the 163 acre site as well as with a wide range of amenities. Scheduled for completion in 2023, Greenpark will eventually consist of more than 700 houses, two schools, a hotel and a shopping mall,” says Superior Homes on their website.

Arora today presided over the first public event for the company, where he revealed that it has a total asset value of Ksh3 billion.

“Superior Homes Kenya has had a very unique financing model, we have no external debt. Our total asset value currently stands at Ksh3 billion,” said Arora.

“Over the next five years we are looking to grow the business to a revenue of around Ksh4 billion per year and an asset value of Ksh10 billion”.

