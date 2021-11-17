Former Councillor Paul Mutunga Nominated Nairobi Deputy Governor

“Nairobi is no stranger to women leadership. In 1971 the City elected as mayor, H.E the Late Margaret Kenyatta, the first African woman mayor of Kenya’s capital city and the second African woman mayor in the country,” she said.

“Her tenure in office was marked by many developmental programs and prioritized the issues of women, children, and education, which she viewed as the hope for Kenya’s future.”

She pledged to continue cushioning city residents from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As your governor and as a mother, I feel your pain and it for this reason that during my tenure in office I have focused on cushioning Nairobi residents and businesses from the impact of the pandemic,” she stated.

Kananu also promised to sink more boreholes, install 10 water tanks in each ward across the county and additionally launch a post-COVID recovery plan focused on improving security, local policing, lighting and sanitation within the next 30 days.

