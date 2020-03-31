Former Congo President Jacques Yhombi Opango Dies Of Coronavirus While Undergoing Treatment In France

Former President of the Republic of Congo Jacques Joaquim Yhombi Opango has died of Coronavirus (COVID-19) while undergoing treatment in France.

According to online sources, the Ex-President’s family was informed of his demise on Monday, having succumbed at the age of 81 in a Paris hospital.

Opango was the president of Congo Brazzaville from 1977 to 1979 before he was toppled by Denis Sassou Nguesso.

This has also been confirmed by his son who has indicated that the Ex-head of state was ill before contracting the deadly COVID-19.

Opango’s history dates back to when he was an army officer who rose to power after the assassination of President Marien Ngouabi.

He was also accused of taking part in the coup against Sassou Nguesso and was jailed from 1987 to1990. He was later released just in time for a national conference that introduced multi-party politics in the country.

Following his release, he found an ally in President Pascal Lissouba and became his prime Minister between 1994 and 1996.

He later fled into exile in France after the civil war broke out in 1997. He returned to his motherland in 2007 and kept shifting countries due to his health conditions.

Opango joins the list of many celebrities and musicians who have been reported dead due to the virus.

Last week, Congolese Rhumba musician Aurlus Mabele succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 67 years, in a Paris Hospital.

Mabele was also said to have been battling throat cancer as well as complications arising from a stroke he suffered in 2005. However, his condition worsened after he was infected with Coronavirus that has resulted in more than 372 deaths in France. Over 10,995 cases have been confirmed in the country.

