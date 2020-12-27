Former CJ Evans Gicheru To Be Buried On Thursday

Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru will be buried on Thursday, December 31,2020 the family has said.

Earlier, Chief Justice David Maraga and Attorney General Paul Kihara visited the family and passed their condolences.

Maraga revealed that the government together with Gicheru’s family are talking and will reach an agreement to accord the deceased a descent burial.

While Eulogizing Gicheru, Maraga stated that there was a lot of pressure but they withstood it.

“There were a lot of pressure, but he withstood it. We all knew that. Justice Gicheru was firm and believed in doing what was right. He stood up to the executive. As Chief Justice, he fought for the independence of the judiciary.” Said Maraga.

Gicheru passed on yesterday although the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

He served as the 12th Chief Justice of the country after being appointed by former President Mwai Kibaki. He retired in 2011.

His death was confirmed by Chief Justice David Maraga who issued a statement on behalf of the judiciary.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the demise of retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru which occurred this morning. Justice Gicheru had a lengthy career in the public service, which started when he was appointed a District Officer in Wajir,” CJ Maraga said in a statement.

