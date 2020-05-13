Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga Pleads With Kenyans Not To Give Kanu Another Chance

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has pleaded with Kenyans not to give Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) another chance to rule Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, Mutunga has stated that we have had enough pain, tears, deaths, poverty, oppression and sweat adding that we must not give them any more years.

This was in reference to a cartoon that indicated KANU would rule for 100 years.

“Only 59 years of pain, tears, deaths, poverty, oppression, sweat, and suffering. ENOUGH SURELY MUST BE ENOUGH. We must deny them the other 41years,” reads the tweet.

Only 59 years of pain, tears, deaths, poverty, oppression, sweat, and suffering. ENOUGH SURELY MUST BE ENOUGH. We must deny them the other 41years. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) May 13, 2020

Read: Netizens Call For The Arrest Of Dennis Itumbi Over Forgery Claims

This comes barely days after President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly signed a coalition agreement on behalf of the Jubilee Party with Kanu.

Kahawa Tungu reported that the coalition agreement was signed in the presence of President Kenyatta’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau with documents in our possession indicating that the registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu had already ratified the decision.

This move has heightened the wrangles in the Jubilee party leading to protests by the party’s Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political parties Ann Nderitu, the Soy Member of Parliament dismissed the agreement stating that the party leadership was not involved adding that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had never met since 2017 thus members learnt about the deal through the media.

Read Also: Storm Looming As Jubilee Deputy SG Kositany Asks Parties Registrar To Disregard Uhuru-Gideon Pact

“Please be informed that the aforementioned Agreement is not compliant with the Jubilee Constitution and the Political Parties Act, therefore it is null and void, ” said Kositany in a letter dated Monday, May 11.

Kositany further indicated that until such a time that NEC sanctions the deal then it remains an agreement between individuals and not party decisions. The agreement, which has escalated the divisions between the Jubilee party, was signed by Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Chairman Nelson Dzuya, KANU party leader Gideon Moi and SG Nick Salat. The pact is expected to see KANU members sit on the majority side in parliament and push President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda. Read Also: Jubilee Party Might Have Rigged 2013, 2017 Elections – Moses Kuria Here are some reactions following Mutunga’s tweet: CJ when you say "we must deny them the other 41 years" you imply their loading over the rest of Kenyans is consensual…it has never been, and the other 41 years will not be consensual either. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 13, 2020 Only 59 years of pain, tears, deaths, poverty, oppression, sweat, and suffering. ENOUGH SURELY MUST BE ENOUGH. We must deny them the other 41years. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) May 13, 2020 Only 59 years of pain, tears, deaths, poverty, oppression, sweat, and suffering. ENOUGH SURELY MUST BE ENOUGH. We must deny them the other 41years. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) May 13, 2020 Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu