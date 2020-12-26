in NEWS

Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru Is Dead

Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru has passed on.

Gicheru served as the 12th Chief Justice of the country after being appointed by former President Mwai Kibaki. He retired in 2011.

His death was confirmed by Chief Justice David Maraga who issued a statement on behalf of the judiciary.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the demise of retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru which occurred this morning. Justice Gicheru had a lengthy career in the public service, which started when he was appointed a District Officer in Wajir,” CJ Maraga said in a statement.

He added, “The Kenya and Judiciary family have lost a steadfast public servant, a selfless professional and a humble human being.”

