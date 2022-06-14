Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto Loses Mother

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has lost his mother, Chama Cha Mashinani Secretary-General Albert Koech has confirmed.

In a statement, Mr Koech said Mama Jane Tirop passed on today at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

“It is with the heaviness of heart that I communicate the passing on of Mama Jane Tirop, beloved mother to Governor Isaac Ruto, Party Leader of CCM. Mama Jane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, 14th June 2022 at MTRH Eldoret,” he said.

