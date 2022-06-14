in NEWS

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto Loses Mother

Isaac Rutto
Isaac Rutto. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has lost his mother, Chama Cha Mashinani Secretary-General Albert Koech has confirmed.

In a statement, Mr Koech said Mama Jane Tirop passed on today at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

“It is with the heaviness of heart that I communicate the passing on of Mama Jane Tirop, beloved mother to Governor Isaac Ruto, Party Leader of CCM. Mama Jane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, 14th June 2022 at MTRH Eldoret,” he said.

More to follow:

Isaac Rutto

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

