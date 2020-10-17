Former Belgut MP Kimngeno Rono Dies Following Short Illness

Former Belgut MP Wesley Kimngeno Rono has passed on at Siloam in Kericho after a short illness, family says.

His burial is set for October 24, 2020.

This has been confirmed by Nelson Koech alias Sonko who is serving as the current Belgut MP.

“Belgut constituency MP between 1969 and 1974, the honourable Wesley arap Rono has gone to be with the Lord aged 95. Visited his family this morning at Masarian village ,Kapsuser ward to register my condolences. We are grateful for the services he rendered our great constituency during his time.

Rono served as an MP between 1969 and 1974. Prior to joining politics, he was a Senior Principal at Cheptenye Boys High School in Kericho County.

